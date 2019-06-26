Sioux Falls man helps neighbors escape apartment fire

A man living in the Sioux Falls apartment complex that caught fire yesterday says he helped his neighbors get out of the burning building.

"I started banging on everybody's door as hard as I could and made sure everybody was aware and got out," Michael Naber, a resident of the apartment complex, said.

Michael Naber was on his balcony when a fire started in the apartment building he lives in.

"I thought it was my smoke detector, but I went in and it was coming out the wall so I knew it was the main building," said Naber.

After making sure his own family was safe, he went through the rest of the building.

"My neighbor wouldn't answer his door, I started kicking his door down, and I couldn't get it down so I broke into the fire extinguisher and I tried using that to break his door, he actually woke up and answered the door," Naber said.

Naber eventually got to the door of the apartment where the fire was.

"I kicked that door down, it came down really easy, and then I yelled in there as loud as I could, it was just black smoke, and I sprayed the entire can of extinguisher," said Naber.

Kirsten Niehoff lives in the building across the parking lot, she sat outside her home watching and recording what was happening.

"Everybody was outside their apartments looking at what was going on over here of course," Niehoff said.

She said people have a lot of ideas about what started the fire, but she's waiting to see what firefighters have to say.

"I'm still curious, I've heard a couple of reasons as to what started the fire, but I guess eventually it'll be released as to what happened," Niehoff said.

Michael Naber is staying in a hotel provided to him through the Red Cross, he hopes that he and his family will be able to move back in very soon.

"Our apartment is in good condition, it's just got some smells," Naber said.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue hasn't determined a cause yet, and the fire is still an active investigation.