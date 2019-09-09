Sioux Falls man identified in Hanson County fatal crash

The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified a Sioux Falls man as the person who died in a tractor versus van crash east of Alexandria.

The accident occurred Friday, September 6th. Authorities said Johnnie Hines was driving a Dodge Caravan westbound on I-90 when he rear-ended a Case Versatile 305 tractor, which was pulling a trailer that was used for waste handling work.

Highway patrol said Hines died at the scene. He was 52 years old and was not wearing a seat belt.

Charges are pending against the tractor driver, 31-year-old Jason Ingram, of Kempner, TX. Highway patrol said the tractor was on the interstate illegally. Ingram was not injured.