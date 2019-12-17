Sioux Falls man sentenced in officer-involved shooting

A Sioux Falls man who was shot by a Minnehaha County Sheriff's deputy after he charged at the deputy while armed with knives was sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to court records.

Forty-four-year-old George Rinzy, Jr. faced three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with each count carrying a sentence of 30 years. Court documents say Rinzy, Jr. will serve the time concurrently.

Court documents say Rinzy, Jr. originally pleaded not guilty before changing his plea to guilty but mentally ill.

In May, authorities responded to an individual causing a disturbance at the front entrance of the Minnehaha County Jail. There, 44-year-old George Rinzy, Jr., broke the glass door to the jail and refused to cooperate with law enforcement.

Authorities said Rinzy, Jr. charged at law enforcement with knives, before being shot by a Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Deputy.

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation released a full summary of the officer-involved shooting and concluded it was justified.