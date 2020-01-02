Sioux Falls man sentenced to 20 years for fentanyl distribution

A Sioux Falls man has been sentenced to prison for the distribution of fentanyl, resulting in serious bodily injury.

On Monday, U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons says 58-year-old Michael Cooper was sentenced to 20 years in prison following his conviction for distribution of a controlled substance resulting in serious bodily injury and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Cooper will also have three years of supervised release on each count and ordered to pay $200 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

According to the court documents, Cooper knowingly and intentionally distributed a controlled substance, namely fentanyl, resulting in the serious bodily injury of a victim in Sioux Falls, who overdosed on the fentanyl sold to him. The victim was revived by first responders with two doses of Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, which prevented his death.

The evidence at trial further demonstrated that Cooper had been involved in an ongoing conspiracy in Sioux Falls to illegally distribute hydromorphone (commonly known as Dilaudid), a Schedule II controlled substance, from about the beginning of 2015 through August 2018.