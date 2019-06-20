Sioux Falls man tased, arrested for 7th DWI

A Sioux Falls man has been arrested for his seventh driving while intoxicated offense.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said Wednesday afternoon officers were searching for 36-year-old Daniel Uhrich, Sr., who was wanted on a parole detainer. Officers found his truck in the parking lot of Ace Hardware on Sycamore Avenue near 10th Street.

Upon arrival, police said Uhrich refused to get out of his vehicle and eventually moved from the vehicle's backseat to the driver's seat, starting the vehicle.

Clemen said Uhrich started to roll up the vehicle's window, but before he could do that an officer tased him. After being tased, Uhrich was compliant with officers.

Upon further investigation, Clemens said officers found an open bottle of vodka and drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested for driving while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphilia, obstruction, and resisting arrest. His blood-alcohol content was .255.

