Sioux Falls man who fatally shot friend pleads guilty to manslaughter

A 19-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his friend at a Sioux Falls home has changed his plea.

At a change of plea hearing on Tuesday, Stasek Alexandr Stefanyuk plead guilty to first-degree manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance.

Stefanyuk's sentencing hearing is set for Aug. 6.

Police say Stefanyuk was showing a new shotgun to his friend, Darias Jae Tiger, when the gun went off, striking Tiger in the back.

Stefanyuk says the shooting was an accident, but police considered it "reckless" based on statements and evidence from the scene. Investigators also found drugs at the home.

According to the Minnehaha County State's Attorney's office, Stefanyuk's trial was set to begin Tuesday.