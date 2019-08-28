Sioux Falls mom donates blood often to give back after her son's leukemia diagnosis

A Sioux Falls woman donates platelets every two weeks. Krin Thorpe has given more than 15 gallons of platelets, and she's hoping to inspire others to stop making excuses and start donating as well.

"I feel good about donating because again, it's my way to give back because of so many people who have helped us out," Thorpe said.

She said so many people donated things like money to her family when her son, Mathias, was diagnosed with leukemia in April of 2008.

"While he was in treatment, he was getting blood transfusions, platelet transfusions, and all of that," she said.

Mathias was diagnosed when he was 2 years old and finished treatment right before he started kindergarten. He's now healthy and in 8th grade.

"For him, having the treatment that he had, he's never going to be able to donate blood," she said. "So I can and so I'm going to continue to do so and try to help the next person in need."

You can help by donating blood Friday at the Avera McKennan Fitness Center in Sioux Falls. You will be able to donate from 6:00 AM until 12:00 PM.