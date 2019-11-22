Sioux Falls mother sentenced to probation after trying to kill child in crash

A Sioux Falls mother who pled guilty to a child abuse charge after trying to kill her baby and herself has been sentenced to probation.

Julia Alzoubaidi appeared in court on Friday morning for her sentencing and a judge granted a suspended imposition of sentence. Alzoubaidi will serve three years of probation, as well as be required to have regular mental health check-ups. She's also required to pay a $5,000 fine.

In September, Alzoubaidi pled guilty to a child abuse charge. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop an attempted murder charge.

Alzoubaidi crashed her vehicle of I-229 near the Big Sioux River last October. Authorities found Alzoubaidi in the river and her infant along the bank. The child survived.

Authorities also found a suicide note in her car, saying she decided to kill her, then, six-month-old child because the child showed signs of an attachment disorder, and that she felt she was an unfit mother.