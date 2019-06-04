Sioux Falls nursing home will soon close its doors

Another nursing home in South Dakota will soon be closing its doors.

In a statement, Black Hills Receiver, says they have proposed a plan to close Covington Heights Care and Rehabilitation in Sioux Falls.

18 nursing homes and one assisted-living center were placed into receivership back in May. Skyline Health Care no longer oversees the facilities.

A judge appointed Black Hills Receiver to take over business operations.

You can read the full statement about Covington's closing from Black Hills Receiver below.

Black Hills Receiver has determined that it is in the best interest of the residents, under the circumstances, to carefully plan for and pursue closure of Covington Care and Rehabilitation. After careful assessment and evaluation, the Receiver has made the very difficult decision to propose a plan to close Covington. The Receiver will provide the facility with a detailed closure plan in an effort to make this transition as smooth as possible for the residents, their families and the employees. Black Hills Receiver values each and every resident and will explore the best future care setting with each of them individually, along with their families and personal physicians.