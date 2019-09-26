Sioux Falls opening tree and branch drop-off sites

The city of Sioux Falls is opening two leaf and branch drop-off sites to help residents out with fall cleanup.

Officials say the two sites are at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds on N. Lyon Boulevard and the Household Hazardous Waste Facility on on E. Chambers Street.

The two sites are currently serving as drop-off sites for storm tree debris cleanup. Beginning on Saturday, Sept. 28, the sites will begin accepting leaves as well.

Hours of operation will also change to the normal leaf and branch drop-off hours: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 12 noon to 5 p.m. The drop-off sites will be open through Sunday, November 24.

The cost is free for cars, pickups, full-size SUVs, vans, or two-wheel trailers. Lawn service companies, and commercial businesses must go directly to the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill.

Branches must be placed in a pile separate from leaves. Leaves must be removed from plastic bags. All loads must be tarped or in an enclosed vehicle. Plastic bags, large trees, stumps, rubble, and household garbage are not accepted.

The leaves deposited at the drop-off sites are composted at the Landfill through the yard waste program. Compost is available for free for residents to pick up at the Landfill year-round. Pumpkins will also be accepted at the drop-off sites.

