Sioux Falls opens 2 tree debris sites, waives landfill fees after storm

The city of Sioux Falls is working to help residents clean up after a destructive storm moved through the city.

Officials say the city has opened two tree debris sites. One is located at the Street Division campus at Chambers Street and Cliff Avenue. The other is located near 12th Street and Lyons Boulevard, just west of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

The hours of operation of the debris sites are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Non-tree storm-related debris can be taken to the Regional Landfill west of town. Officials say debris can be dropped off at no charge through the end of September.

Landfill hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. All loads must be tarped.