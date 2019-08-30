Sioux Falls organization that serves hundreds unable to provide meals

A cook abruptly quit this week at the Union Gospel Mission.

Without their cook, the organization will not be able to provide weekday meals until the position is filled.

The Mission will still be serving breakfast and supper on Saturdays, as well as, breakfast, lunch, and supper on Sunday.

The Mission posted a sign on their door stating they wouldn't be serving weekday meals.

That sign has prompted two Sioux Falls women to take action.

J.J. Johnson and Catherine Riffle, who are board members with the local non-profit organization, Katie's Open Door, are asking restaurants and others in the community to step up.

Johnson is asking that people supply ready-to-eat meals that will be given to The Mission or delivered directly to those in need.

"We will pick up any donations for food so we can help out The Mission and make sure that people are getting fed," Johnson said.

The Union Gospel Mission is glad other organizations are ready to step up, like The Banquet and Katie's Open Door.

"The Banquet is here to feed people, so if people were used to eating at The Mission we welcome them here at The Banquet now," The Banquet Executive Director, Tamera Jerke-Liesinger, said.

"We all work together to try to provide services for those in need of shelter and food," Union Gospel Mission Director of Men's Programs, David Almond, said.

Serving meals is just part of the overall goal.

Johnson and Riffle are searching for a building that can house people during the cold winter months.

"We need to get these people off the streets, they need to be warm, have food, medications. They don't need to be knocked down, dragged down, and beat down anymore, they've suffered enough," Riffle said.

Staff at The Mission says they did have one interview for the cook position, but there is not a timetable for when the position will be filled.

If you wish to donate to Katie's Open Arms, Johnson says to message the organization directly via their Facebook page.

