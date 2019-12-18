Sioux Falls outdoor ice rinks to open Friday

Cold temperatures can come with a positive, outdoor ice rinks in Sioux Falls are ready to open this week.

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation officials say the city's six outdoor ice rinks and two hockey rinks will open for the season at 4 p.m. on Friday, weather permitting.

Special holiday hours are as follows:

Dec. 20, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Dec. 21–22, 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Dec. 23, 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Dec. 24, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Dec. 25, Closed

Dec. 26–30, 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Dec. 31, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Jan. 1, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Jan. 2–3, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Jan. 4–5, 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Regular hours of operation, beginning January 6, 2020, will be Monday through Friday, 4 to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 1 to 8 p.m. Ice skates are available for rent at all rinks. People with their own skates are welcome to skate any time during normal park hours.

Each ice rink has a warming house, limited concessions, vending, and skate rental. Skate rentals: youth ages 17 and younger, $1; adults ages 18 to 54, $3; and seniors ages 55 and older, $2. Skate rentals are free Jan. 3–5, 2020, for Frosty Frolics.

The outdoor ice rinks are located at:

Campus Park

26th Street and Summit Avenue

Frank Olson Park

16th Street and Grandview Avenue

McKennan Park

21st Street and Third Avenue

Memorial Park

26th Street and Sertoma Avenue

Sherman Park

15th Street and Kiwanis Avenue

Tuthill Park

South Cliff Avenue, southeast of I-229

