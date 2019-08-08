Sioux Falls outdoor pools closing dates announced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation announces staggered closing dates for the outdoor aquatic facilities as the 2019 summer season wraps up.
Schedule:
- Frank Olson pool, closes Sunday.
- Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center, closes Aug. 16
- Kuehn pool, closes Aug. 18
- McKennan wading pool, closes Aug. 18
- Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center, Aug. 23
- Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center, Sept. 1
Lap swimming and water walking at Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center will continue weekdays, 11 a.m. - 12:50 p.m., through August 23.
Beginning Aug. 19, through the end of the outdoor pool season, hours of operation at the remaining outdoor pools will be:
- Monday through Friday, 4 to 8 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday, 1 to 8 p.m.
Pioneer Spray Park, located at 1800 East Walnut St, will remain open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily into September (weather permitting).
Two events to close out the outdoor pool season have also been planned. Swimming Gone to the Dogs will be:
- Aug. 18, 3:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., at Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center
- Sept. 3, 5:30 - 7 p.m., at Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center