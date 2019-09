With the increase in river water levels, multiple Sioux Falls parks along Skunk Creek and the Big Sioux River and some sections of the bike trail system have been mpacted.

Closed parks include:

- Legacy Park

- Yankton Trail Park

- Spencer Park

- Tuthill Park

- Pasley Park

- Rotary Park

- Cherry Rock Park

The bike trail system has been barricaded and is closed from Legacy Park through the downtown greenway to Falls Park due to flooding.