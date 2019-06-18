Sioux Falls parks see improvements after March flooding

It’s been a busy few months for city leaders as they work to get the Sioux Falls parks system cleaned up and fully operational.

Workers have been improving safety and fixing electrical systems after the spring flooding.

That flooding in March caused $1.5 million in damage to Sioux Falls park systems alone, but months later they're back and ready for people to begin enjoying them again.

With more than seven hundred thousand visitors each year, Falls Park is one of the most popular destinations in the city of Sioux Falls.

“There’s always people here no matter what time of the day, what time of the year,” Park Development Specialist Mike Patten said.

To make that experience the best and safest that it can be, the city of Sioux Falls is almost done with construction on additional viewing platforms in the lower falls.

“Down on the lower piece, it’s pretty scenic and it’s an area that a lot of people like to go check out,” Patten sadi.

“It’s of the most beautiful parks I’ve ever seen,” Geof Guither said.

Once a week Geof Guither goes out to Falls Park to visit with a friend.

He also rides his bike throughout other parks and said he’s glad many are getting back to normal.

“It makes it a lot easier to ride my bike around,” Guither said. “Spencer Dog Park still isn’t what it used to be. In fact you could almost call it Spencer Lake.”

The pedestrian bridge in Dunham Park was also damaged by the flooding. It washed away and ended up in Skunk Creek.

“Now it's time to haul it off to a recycling plant because the bridge is not salvageable in its condition,” Park Operations Manager Kelby Mieras said.

Yankton Trail Park also saw significant electrical damage from the March floods.

“The power is an important piece,” Mieras said. “Making sure that there is lighting available within the park is another important piece.”

Mieras said repairs are still being done and with JazzFest about a month away, they want to make sure it goes off right.

“It’s become kind of a staple for Yankton Trail Park year in and year out,” Mieras said. “So it’s definitely important to do what we can to make sure we support that event like we have in the past.”

Mieras said a new pedestrian bridge in Dunham Park will be installed by early next year.

He adds while the damage was bad to the park system, he’s thankful the parks are there.

Otherwise it would be a whole lot worse if it would have been homes.