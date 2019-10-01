Sioux Falls partnering with private sector companies to provide affordable housing

For years, there has been a growing need for affordable housing in Sioux Falls.

Tuesday, Lloyd Companies hosted a open house at a new complex call Midtown Heights, a property built through a partnership with the Y.M.C.A.

Even though this one project doesn't solve the city's affordable housing shortage, it is a step in the right direction.

Sioux Falls Housing Manager, Chellee Unruh, says on average, one out of every four Sioux Falls families spends more than 30% of their income on housing alone.

"We are re-imagining ways that we utilize both our federal dollars, and then our local dollars, to work with local partners to create a deeper impact in housing," Unruh said.

A partnership that Lloyd Companies is happy to be a part of.

"We wanna provide safe, clean, affordable homes to the residents in the community, and that needs to happen at all income levels," Lloyd Companies Executive Vice President of Development, Jake Quasney, said.

Complexes like Midtown Heights help the problem, but they also fill up quickly, putting pressure on those working to create affordable housing options.

"Unfortunately we make small dents with projects like these, it's only 39 units, and we know that more needs to be done, so we will continue to devote resources to that," Quasney said.

South Dakota Congressman, Dusty Johnson, says easy access to affordable housing makes a big difference in a growing area like Sioux Falls.

"Affordable housing projects are incredibly important, because if you don't have stable housing, it's just hard to have everything else going right in your life," Johnson said.