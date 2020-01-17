Sioux Falls police: All crime 'cancelled' due to weather

As a winter storm moving into the area causes over 100 school closings, it has also led to an unexpected cancellation - crime.

The Sioux Falls Police Department tweeted Friday morning that it is "cancelling crime for all citizens wishing to take part in criminal activities this weekend due to pending weather conditions."

The tongue-in-cheek tweet comes as a system bringing heavy snow and strong winds moves into southeastern South Dakota. You can find the latest on the winter storm on the First Alert weather page.