Sioux Falls police chase suspects in stolen truck

Sioux Falls police are looking for two suspects who led officers on a chase in a stolen pick-up truck.

Police stopped the stolen 2014 Dodge Ram truck on the 600 block of South Dakota Avenue Tuesday morning.

After refusing to get out of the truck, the suspects took drove off, hitting a Chevy Blazer parked in front of it.

The Chevy was pushed into an apartment building. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue assisted by responding to check the structural integrity of the building before the Chevy was removed from the building.

Officers pursued the pick-up but the driver refused to stop. Eventually, the chase was called off.

Officers later found the abandoned truck at 56th Street and Cliff Avenue.

Police are following leads but no arrests have been made.