Sioux Falls police investigate Wednesday night shooting

Sioux Falls police are searching for the suspects following a Wednesday night shooting in Sioux Falls.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said around 8:30 p.m. multiple people reported gunshots near North Spring Avenue and West First Street.

Clemens said officers found five shell casing in an alleyway on West First Street. Officers also discovered that a car had been shot.

After further investigation, police said the incident is believed to have started when two people were attempting to buy marijuana. Clemens said a suspect pulled out a gun, stole the marijuana and took off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Clemens said the victims were inside the car when the suspects shot the car. No injuries were reported.

The victims did not contact authorities, Clemens said.

At this time no arrests have been made.