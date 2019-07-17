Sioux Falls police investigate road rage incident

Sioux Falls police say a road rage incident caused an accident near the Madison Street and I-29 bypass last night.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said a car was driving west on Madison Street around 9 p.m. and noticed someone driving a Volkswagen Golf was tailgating them.

The driver slowed down and changed lanes, allowing the Volkswagen to pass.

But while passing, Clemens said someone from the Volkswagen threw a hammer at the victim's car.

The hammer missed, but the victim's car swerved, jumping the curb and ending up in the median.

Luckily, the victim was not hurt.

No arrests have been made but police are investigating leads.