Police are investigating a stabbing in northeast Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls police said officers responded to a call around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the area of East Sixth Street and North Blauvelt Avenue. There, officers discovered one person had been stabbed.

Police said a suspect has been arrested. No information on the suspect has been released.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

The investigation is ongoing.