Sioux Falls police investigating another armed robbery

Authorities are looking for a suspect after the third armed robbery of a Sioux Falls gas station this week.

The robbery took place just after 1 a.m. Wednesday at the Get-n-Go at 57th Street and Marion Road in southwest Sioux Falls.

According to Sgt. Paul Smedsrud, the suspect walked up to an employee and demanded cash. The suspect then threatened the employee with a weapon, and the employee complied. The suspect then left the store with some cash.

No one was hurt.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, about 5'5" tall with a medium build. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 367-7007.

This is the third armed robbery of a Sioux Falls gas station in four days. Someone robbed a Get-n-Go on Cliff Avenue Monday night, and a Casey's in northeast Sioux Falls was robbed Sunday night. Police have not given any indication that they are related.