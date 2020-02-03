Sioux Falls police investigating arson involving 2 vehicles

Police are investigating after they say someone intentionally set fire to two vehicles in central Sioux Falls over the weekend.

Both vehicles were targeted around 10:45 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of W. 12th Street and Summit Avenue.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said both vehicles were unlocked, The dashboards and floor mats were damaged by the fire.

A man was seen walking away from the area. Clemens described him as a Native American man about 5'9" tall. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 367-7007.