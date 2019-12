Authorities are looking for a man who they say displayed a gun while robbing a Sioux Falls convenience store.

The robbery took place around 9:30 p.m. Monday at the Get-N-Go on the 600 block of S. Cliff Avenue.

Police say a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a scarf walked into the store and threatened the clerk with a handgun. The suspect then drove off with some cash.

No one was hurt. Police are still investigating, but they do not believe there is any danger to the public.