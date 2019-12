Authorities in Sioux Falls are asking for the public's help in finding a missing boy.

11-year-old Abagara Juma was last seen near Oak View Library in eastern Sioux Falls Thursday afternoon, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Police say Abagara is considered a runaway. He is 5' tall and weighs around 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray leather coat, a red shirt, and green Nikes.

If you see him, call 367-7212.