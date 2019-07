Authorities in Sioux Falls are asking for the public's help in finding a teen they consider endangered.

Fourteen-year-old Autumn Brave was reported missing Thursday night.

Police say Autumn lives with autism and ADHD. She is 5'9" tall and weighs around 190 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with black and gray pants in the area of 300 N. Nesmith Ave. Sioux Falls.

Anyone who has seen Autumn is asked to call police at 605-367-7000.