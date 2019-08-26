Sioux Falls police looking for missing teen

Updated: Mon 12:34 PM, Aug 26, 2019

The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police said Nataya Castaway did not return home Sunday night and failed to show up for school Monday morning.

If anyone sees Nataya, they are encouraged to call police at 605-367-7000.



 