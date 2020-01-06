Sioux Falls police looking for missing woman

Sioux Falls police are looking for a missing 20-year-old woman who was last seen leaving a business near Arrowhead Parkway and Veteran’s Parkway early Sunday morning.

Police said Pasqalina Esen Badi left the business around 5 a.m., walked to her car and drove away. A few hours later on Sunday morning, police said her vehicle was found near Arrowhead Parkway and Foss Avenue.

Badi is around 5’2” tall and 115 pounds. She was wearing a black jacket with a gray hood and stripes on the sleeves, dark-colored pants, and white shoes.

Please call police at 605-367-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007 if you see Badi.

