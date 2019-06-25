Sioux Falls police searching for 3 missing teens

Authorities in Sioux Falls are asking for the public's help in finding three teens who were reported missing.

Police say 13-year-old Nevaeh Huwer, 14-year-old Keyona Cheater, and 14-year-old Zayshaw Spirittrack were reported missing early Tuesday morning.

Huwer was last seen wearing a black hoodie, Cheater was last seen wearing a black tank top and black shorts, while Spirittrack was last seen wearing a coral crop top with denim shorts.

Police are asking anyone with information about the girls to call 605-367-7000.