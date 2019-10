Authorities are looking for a teen who has been reported missing in Sioux Falls.

Thirteen-year-old Marcus Johnson was last around 9 a.m. Wednesday on E. 6th Street near Whittier Middle School.

Marcus is 5'1" tall, 110 pounds with black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue/gray Nike coat.

If you have any information, call police at 605-367-7000.