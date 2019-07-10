Sioux Falls police seek man who propositioned teen boy

Sioux Falls police are looking for a man who propositioned a teenage boy for sex.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said the incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday on the 300 block of South Blaine Avenue while a 17-year-old boy was on his bike.

Clemens said an unknown man said something to the teen but initially he didn't understand. The man spoke again to the teen, propositioning him for sex.

The teen told police the man was 70- to 80-years-old but did not give any more details on the man's description, Clemens said.

Police are still investigating the incident. No similar incidents have been reported in this area, Clemens said.