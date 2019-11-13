Sioux Falls police warn of package thefts this holiday season

Sioux Falls police are asking the community to be on the lookout for package thieves this holiday season.

Tuesday, Police said they're investigating multiple stolen packages from homes in western Sioux Falls. Sergeant Paul Creviston said the packages were taken in an area of 26th Street, Tea Ellis Road, and Sertoma Avenue.

Creviston said surveillance video from one home where a package was stolen is currently being reviewed by police.

Police are encouraging Sioux Falls residents to ask their neighbors or someone they know to pick up packages that are left outside as a way to help prevent theft during the holiday season.