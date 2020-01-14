Sioux Falls population surpasses 190,000

In a study done by United Van Lines, South Dakota was the eighth-most moved into state in the U.S. in 2019.

The City of Sioux Falls says in the last year more than around 4,000 people moved into the city.

So what makes Sioux Falls so attractive?

Sioux Falls Director of Planning and Development Services, Jeff Eckhoff said, “I think people are looking for big-city options and a small-town feel.”

And that’s why Eckhoff believes the South Dakota population continues to grow. In Sioux Falls, there’s a group that says this increase isn’t random.

“We do a lot of talent programming for early career professionals, and what we are doing is we’re working with the colleges and universities and the businesses to make sure that all of these wondering businesses here are being able to connect with the talent they need to be successful,” said Denise Guzzetta, the Vice President of Talent and Workforce Development at The Sioux Falls Development Fund.

Over the last ten years, Sioux Falls has grown by an average of 3,300 people a year. This increase is something the city works to stay ahead of.

“Obviously we try to be proactive, we have the best way to do the projections out so far to make sure that we are planning ahead because infrastructure projects take a long time,” Eckhoff added.

While there are many reasons people migrate to Sioux Falls, the bottom line is the same, the quality of life.

Eckhoff said, “Whether it’s work, whether it’s retirement or whether you’re here for healthcare or our park system. One of the number one thing that’s mentioned is our bike trail. I just think it all works together to provide a high quality of life for people that makes it attractive to be here.”

Guzzetta added, “As well as the good, true quality of life initiative we have a low tax base, we are safe, we have great schools so there’s a lot to offer. “

Not only does the city have a lot to offer, but the people moving here bring something to the table as well.

“They are also very entrepreneurial spirited. So they have sort of that active sense of desire to get involved in the community to really make this place home. They make our schools better, they make our government better,” said Guzzetta.

Since 2000, the Sioux Falls population has grown by 67,000 people.

The city projects the population to rise to around 208,000 people by the year 2025.

Right now, the estimated population in Sioux Falls is 190,750

