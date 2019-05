A pop-culture website has ranked Sioux Falls as one of the best places in the country to celebrate LGBTQ+ pride.

Popsugar.com ranks Sioux Falls' pride festival as the 5th best in the nation this year.

Sioux Falls' Pride Festival has grown from 4,000 attendees to around 10,000 in the past four years.

This year the city will host its first-ever pride parade on June 15.