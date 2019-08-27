Sioux Falls resident fights back against another casino near his neighborhood

The new owner of an old Sioux Falls restaurant has big plans for the future of the building.

Photo: Pixabay

He wants to turn the old Bob's Cafe on West 12th St. into a casino that serves alcohol.

One neighbor has concerns about what another establishment that serves alcohol could mean for his neighborhood.

Mitch Ohnstad and his fiance were excited to purchase their home on West 11th St.

"We truly did see us raising a family, starting our lives here, putting down roots in the community of Sioux Falls," Ohnstad said.

He wants to make sure alcohol is kept a significant distance away from Sioux Falls neighborhoods.

"There needs to be a dead space between residential sensitive land uses and on-sale alcohol establishments," Ohnstad said.

Ohnstad says the retaining wall that separates his home from the potential casino isn't enough, and it's not just him that feels this way.

"Last Saturday we all got together as a neighborhood and we had a cookout and we discussed different things. It was pretty astounding, about 20 to 30 people from around this area came out and just discussed ways that we can improve the community, improve the neighborhood. That starts with protecting the families from this on-sale alcohol establishment," Ohnstad said.

Those who are opposed to the casino have had meetings with the property owner and the Sioux Falls Planning Commission, but the sides haven't been able to make much progress.

T.J. Nelson with the mayor's office says a conditional permit would be required by the business owner.

There is a City Planning Commission meeting about the use of the property scheduled for next Wednesday, Sept. 4.

