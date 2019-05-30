Sioux Falls residents asked to limit water usage to help with high flows at wastewater facility

The city of Sioux Falls is urging residents to limit water use through Friday evening.

Sioux Falls' sanitary sewer system is experiencing above normal flows, causing a strain on the system and if people don't limit their water usage, it could cause some major problems for the system.

“We’re asking the plant to sprint right now and the sooner we can be able to slow down and get back to normal, the better,” Sioux Falls Public Works Director Mark Cotter said.

Sioux Falls' wastewater plant has been operating on the north side of the city for the last 30 years.

Over the years, the amount of wastewater coming in has continued to grow.

“Normally we should be in that 22 to 26 million gallons of water for this time of year,” Cotter said.

But, with all the extra rain we've seen is putting significant stress on the system.

“It’s really saturated the ground and we have 900 miles of pipe that is in the ground and our collection system and we are getting excessive wastewater flows into the plant,” Sioux Falls Wastewater Superintendent Mark Perry said.

The plant usually runs 18 million gallons a day, but on Thursday it was handling more than 50 million gallons.

“The difficulties come in with making sure everybody knows what their part on the team is,” Perry said. “It takes a team to stay later at night and do extra things.”

“There’s only so long you can run a plant at its max capacity before you see some mechanical failures,” Cotter said.

That’s why the city is asking for people's help limiting that water usage. Cotter said that can mean taking shorter showers or even waiting to do your laundry until Saturday.

“When we get to the point where we tell people please help us,” Cotter said. “We really need their help so we can get through this peak.”

Cotter said their drinking water team out at the plant can tell when people do try to limit their water use.

“In some cases, just collectively if we can reduce that water by say a million gallons, that’s another million gallons that doesn’t have to go through the plant,” Cotter said.

Cotter adds you should properly discharge your sump pumps into yards or streets.

It is illegal to attach sump pumps to floor drains or connect them to the city's sanitary sewer system.