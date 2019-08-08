Sioux Falls resident concerned after recent stabbing

One man is charged with murder and multiple others arrested, all in connection to the death of a Vermillion man.

According to court documents, Christopher Wood stabbed and killed Zachary Barta Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of an apartment complex near 18th street and Sycamore avenue.

One woman, who lives in the neighborhood where the incident happened, says she is concerned for her safety.

Vicki Daggett has lived in the area for more than 20 years, and nearby crime has become far too common for her taste.

"Since about five or six years ago, it has really gotten bad over there," Daggett said.

The most recent deal, involving an ounce of methamphetamine, and $500, may cause Daggett to take action.

"I'm very seriously considering moving," said Daggett.

She is also worried that student's attending the nearby elementary school may be at risk.

"There's lots of kids that live around here and walk to school. I was walking and you can just smell the pot, you could get loaded just walking by," said Daggett.

Christopher Wood is facing multiple charges, including First and Second-Degree Murder.

Three others have been arrested in connection to the incident.

