Sioux Falls restaurant serves lunch at Union Gospel Mission

The owner of Swamp Daddy's, Del'Inkka Beaudion, heard about a cook abruptly quitting and people not getting meals at the Union Gospel Mission in Sioux Falls. So she decided to step up and help.

Beaudion and South Dakota Highway Patrol Troopers served lunch at the Union Gospel Mission on Wednesday. This comes after a cook abruptly quit last week at the mission, so breakfast, lunch, and dinner meals weren't able to be served. A non-profit called Katie's Open Door asked people to help by providing meals.

Beaudion heard about this and wanted to help. She said she was really excited to serve a meal.

"It just warms my heart to have the opportunity to bring food to serve the people that are in need of it. Sometimes they're not sure where their meal is going to come from definitely humbles you to make you appreciate the things that you have in life," she said. "And like I told them, I would definitely love another opportunity to come here and serve."

Her husband works as a trooper for the South Dakota Highway Patrol, so she asked him if he would be willing to help serve the meal. He asked some of his coworkers to join, and many of them showed up to give back.

On Monday, staff from the Attic Bar and Grill in Sioux Falls served lunch.