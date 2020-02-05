Sioux Falls saw spike in meth, cocaine busts in 2019

Drug seizures rose significantly in Sioux Falls in 2019, according to a newly released crime report from the city.

Police seized over 133 pounds of methamphetamine in 2019, over twice the 53.3 pounds seized in 2018. Authorities also seized nearly 2.5 pounds of cocaine last year, roughly four times the amount from 2018.

Sioux Falls Police Chief Matt Burns and Mayor Paul TenHaken discussed the crime report in Wednesday's police media briefing. They say targeting drugs, meth, in particular, has been a priority for law enforcement in the city.

Violent crime numbers remained more or less steady. Police handled slightly more assault cases in 2019, while the city saw the same number of homicides - eight - as in 2018.

Mayor TenHaken said the violent crime rate rose proportional to population growth, and that the community remains "incredibly safe."

Chief Burns said nearly all the meth in the city is produced in Mexico and smuggled into the region illegally, adding the city has seen very few meth lab busts in recent years.

Mayor TenHaken said the city will not skirt around the rise in drug numbers and will address the problem head-on.

