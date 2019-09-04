Sioux Falls seeking applicants for Citizen Planning Academy

Sioux Falls city leaders are looking for people to join a program that aims to teach citizens how the city plans for the future.

The Citizen Planning Academy will meet twice in October, according to Planning Projects Coordinator Shawna Goldammer.

According to the city, the goal of the Citizen Planning Academy is to empower citizens to achieve a better understanding of community planning and building so that citizens can effectively engage in neighborhood planning efforts.

Officials say people who take part in the Academy will come away with an understanding of how city planning helps shape the community, as well as how important citizen participation is in the process.

The academy will be held October 7 and October 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The classes will be conducted at the City of Sioux Falls City Center Building, 231 North Dakota Avenue.

Anyone interested can apply at the city's website.