Sioux Falls stabbing leaves one man dead and another injured

Police are still searching for a suspect involved in a stabbing that killed one man and left another injured in southwest Sioux Falls.

The incident took place around 12:30 Tuesday morning at an apartment complex near Tennis Ln. and S. Louise Ave.

Details are still limited at this time, but police say investigators believe they know who the suspect is, but no arrests have been made.

Dorene Sadalcamacho says she moved to a neighborhood on the south side of Sioux Falls to get away from crime, but yet another incident near her apartment raises concerns.

"I have a toddler and when you see things like this you're thinking of your family, you just want things to be safe," Dorene said.

Lieutenant Adam Petersen with the Sioux Falls Police Department says officers arrived at the apartment complex to find two men who had suffered multiple stab wounds. One of those men died from his injuries, but the other is expected to survive.

Investigators haven't confirmed whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in this case, but Petersen acknowledges the uptick in crime in Sioux Falls as the city continues to grow.

"Growth in of itself is not going to be a determiner of crime other than statistically there is a group of the population that commits violent crimes," Petersen said. "But drug and alcohol use, or selling, is always a good predictor of violent crimes just based on its nature."

While Dorene says she understands crime in inevitable, she is fed up with how her neighborhood has digressed and is considering relocating once again.

"When you come out and find police tape around the buildings it just kind of gives you second thoughts," Dorene said.

The police have not released the name of the victims yet, but Petersen says the public is not in danger.

The investigation is ongoing, more details are expected to be released in the coming days.