Sioux Falls stores focusing on recycling

About a month ago, the urgency to be green and recycle became a little more challenging for Sioux Falls residents. Sioux Falls’ Millennium Recycling operation stopped accepting plastic bags in their collections, and residents had to develop some new habits to help incorporate green footprints. It is going to take some effort on the consumers' part, but local stores and even retail stores are helping to pick up the slack. There are only a few places plastic bags can go now, and one of the easier options will be the trash.

We asked city staff if more trash bags in landfills might cause problems, but they say it is still too early to tell. In the meantime, they encourage those of us with a large number of plastic bags to take them to retail stores like Hy-Vee, Kohl’s, Target, or Walmart.

The transition has not been easy, but stores throughout Sioux Falls are incorporating ways to reduce plastic waste. Sunshine Foods heard of the dilemma, and decided to begin selling recyclable bags, and are even offering card board boxes for shoppers. Staff even say they have their own incentives such as a store credit. A similar incentive is being done in other locations, but most store managers would like to help customers build good habits while grocery shopping.