Sioux Falls student to represent South Dakota in National Geographic GeoBee

An Edison Middle School seventh grader is headed to Washington D.C. for the National Geographic GeoBee.

Sean Hodges will represent South Dakota in the national competition in May. Hodges took home top honors at the 2019 South Dakota National Geographic Bee on April 1 to earn his spot in the nationals.

Hodges will compete for a $25,000 college scholarship, a lifetime membership in the National Geographic Society, and an all-expenses-paid Lindblad expedition to the Galapagos Islands aboard the national Geographic Endeavour II.

The National Geographic GeoBee is currently in its 31st year. This event is an academic competition for students in grades 4-8 that challenges their knowledge of geography, cultures, physical features, history, and earth science. A total of 2,529,020 students in nearly 10,000 schools across the country, U.S. Atlantic and Pacific territories and Department of Defense Dependents Schools competed in the GeoBee this year.