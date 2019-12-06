Sioux Falls suspending siren tests during the winter

The city of Sioux Falls says it will no longer test outdoor warning sirens during the winter.

Sioux Falls Emergency Manager Director Regan Smith made the announcement Friday.

He says the change is effective immediately.

Smith says testing during cold weather can lead to increased mechanical failures.

Monthly testing of the warning sirens will only be conducted between the months of April and November.

Routine testing will resume at 11:00 a.m. on the first Friday in April.