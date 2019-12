A 17-year-old has been indicted on three counts of attempted murder in connection with a Sioux Falls' bike trail stabbing in November.

On Nov. 29, police responded to a stabbing involving three juveniles on the bike trail near West 41st Street and South Kiwanis Avenue.

17-year-old Chad Sidney Whitefeather from Sioux Falls was taken into custody and is now being charged as an adult.

Authorities have not released the conditions of the three victims.