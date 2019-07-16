Sioux Falls teens arrested on gun charges, vandalizing interview room

Three teenagers are in custody on gun charges and damaging police interview rooms following an investigation Monday morning.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said the incident started around 1 a.m. Monday morning on the 2700 block of East Klondike Trail when one of the teens accidentally discharged a handgun. No one was hurt from the gun firing.

Clemens said an adult heard the gunshot and teens reportedly told the adult it was fireworks and left the apartment building.

A few hours later, Clemens said the teens returned to the residence and fell asleep after ingesting unknown drugs.

The adult who was home at the time of the shooting reported the incident and turned the handgun over to authorities.

Clemens said after further investigation, officers noticed the serial number was scratched off the handgun and also discovered one of the teens was in possession of another handgun.

Police took all three teens to the law enforcement center for questioning. There, Clemens said two of teens damaged interview rooms by ripping items off the walls and tossing tables and chairs.

Two 16-year-olds were charged with assault by others to cause contact with bodily fluids upon any person, intentional damage to property, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

One 16-year-old was charged with threatening law enforcement and the other was charged with assaulting law enforcement.

A 17-year-old was charged with possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.