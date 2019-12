A Sioux Falls theater is helping people get in the Christmas spirit by offering a free movie as part of a canned food drive.

West Mall 7 will air the Jim Carrey version of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" twice daily from Friday, Dec. 20 through Thursday, Dec. 26.

According to the theater's Facebook page, the theater will be collecting free-will donations and canned goods. All donations will go to a local food bank.

The show times are 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. daily.