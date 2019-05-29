Sioux Falls residents urged to limit water usage

Sioux Falls residents are being urged to limit water use through Friday evening due to an overloaded sanitary sewer system.

The city said in a statement, "due to the record precipitation received to date in Sioux Falls, the city's Public Works Water Reclamation is experiencing above normal flows in the sanitary sewer system."

The high flows are placing significant stress on the sanitary sewer system.

Improperly discharging sump pumps into the sanitary sewer system can result in sewage backups into homes. It is illegal to attach sump pumps to floor drains or otherwise connect them to the city’s sanitary sewer system. Sump pumps should be discharged into yards or streets.

To report a sewer backup, residents can call the Public Works Water Reclamation Division at 605-367-8198.