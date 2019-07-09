Sioux Falls woman arrest for practicing massage without a license

A 56-year-old Sioux Falls woman has been charged with giving massages without a license.

Sioux Falls police arrested Jianjun Guo Monday after receiving several complaints about services at the Moonlight Relaxing Center on West 41st Street.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said officers were checking for licenses at the business and determined Guo was not licensed.

Back in May, two women were also arrested at Moonlight Relaxing Center for giving massages without a license.

Practicing massage without a license is a Class 1 Misdemeanor.

Investigators say there is no sign of illegal sex or human trafficking.